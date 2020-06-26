Menu
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

2005 Nissan Sentra

1.8 Special Edition

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sale Price

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275112
  • VIN: 3N1CB51D25L531333
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

AC BLOW COLD AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! REMOTE KEY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

