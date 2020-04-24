2005 Toyota Camry

- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Air filtration system
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Front & rear cup holders
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Aero style halogen headlamps w/light control system
- Front centre console box w/lid
- Carpeted floor mats
- Remote fuel lid release
- Fabric door trim w/map pockets
- Cigarette lighter & illuminated ashtray
- Visor vanity mirrors
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- 2.4L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
- Safety
- Full-Size Spare Tire
- Fog Lamps
- Driver airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
- Front passenger frontal airbag
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child-protector rear door locks
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Retained accessory pwr
- Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
- Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Seating
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Manual reclining front bucket seats w/driver lumbar support
- Access to trunk through rear seat
- Exterior
- P215/60R16 all-season tires
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Colour-keyed rear spoiler
- Hood struts
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- 70 litre fuel tank
- High solar energy absorbing window glass
- Driver footrest
- Fadeout dome lamp
- Lockable glove box
- Illuminated ignition key
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Shopping bag hooks
- 3-point front shoulder belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters
- 3-point rear outboard/centre shoulder belts
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- CHROME TAILPIPE
- Front & rear splash guards
- Aluminum dash accents
- 3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
- 16" aluminum alloy wheels
- Unique sport-style grille
- Instrumentation-inc: optitron electronic gauges, tachometer, coolant/outside temp gauges, dual trip odometer
- Warnings-inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest, adjustable headrests
- Colour-keyed body-side mouldings, bumpers, door handles
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (6) speakers
- Independent dual-link MacPherson gas strut sport rear suspension w/coil springs
- MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/strut tower bar & coil springs
- Pwr-assisted front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes
