Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Warranty Auto Sales Ltd

1830 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y2

416-751-6653

  1. 4932345
  2. 4932345
  3. 4932345
  4. 4932345
  5. 4932345
  6. 4932345
  7. 4932345
  8. 4932345
  9. 4932345
  10. 4932345
  11. 4932345
  12. 4932345
  13. 4932345
  14. 4932345
  15. 4932345
  16. 4932345
  17. 4932345
  18. 4932345
Contact Seller

$900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 302,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4932345
  • VIN: 4T1BE32K05U021646
Exterior Colour
Alpine White (White)
Interior Colour
Dark Grey ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

..TOYOTA CAMRY SEDAN AUTO. ALLOY WHEELS...DRIVES FANTASTIC, REALLY QUIET AND RELIABLE....ONLY $900.

...JUST TRADED IN AT OUR DEALERSHIP.....VERY CLEAN INTERIOR
.....VERY WELL MAINTAINED OVER THE YEARS.

....THIS TOYOTA IS BEING SOLD IN UN-CERTIFIED CONDITION.
......THIS TOYOTA IS BEING SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION

....YOU MUST SAFETY CERTIFY THIS VEHICLE AT YOUR OWN EXPENSE.


..... FEATURES, INCL; SE PKG., SPOILER, AUTO. TRANS., SPORT ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM SOUND, REAR HEAT AND REAR AIR, TILT, TINT, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR COND., POWER OPTIONS GROUP, WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, FOG LAMPS, LIGHTING PKG.,.. PLUS LOTS MORE.

........CALL US.........WARRANTY AUTO SALES..........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.........416-751-6653.........IN BUSINESS SINCE 1967.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration system
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Aero style halogen headlamps w/light control system
  • Front centre console box w/lid
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Remote fuel lid release
  • Fabric door trim w/map pockets
  • Cigarette lighter & illuminated ashtray
  • Visor vanity mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • 2.4L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
  • Front passenger frontal airbag
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child-protector rear door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Dual colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
  • Accessory pwr outlets
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Manual reclining front bucket seats w/driver lumbar support
  • Access to trunk through rear seat
Exterior
  • P215/60R16 all-season tires
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Colour-keyed rear spoiler
  • Hood struts
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • 70 litre fuel tank
  • High solar energy absorbing window glass
  • Driver footrest
  • Fadeout dome lamp
  • Lockable glove box
  • Illuminated ignition key
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Shopping bag hooks
  • 3-point front shoulder belts w/pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • 3-point rear outboard/centre shoulder belts
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • CHROME TAILPIPE
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Aluminum dash accents
  • 3-spoke leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
  • 16" aluminum alloy wheels
  • Unique sport-style grille
  • Instrumentation-inc: optitron electronic gauges, tachometer, coolant/outside temp gauges, dual trip odometer
  • Warnings-inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/centre armrest, adjustable headrests
  • Colour-keyed body-side mouldings, bumpers, door handles
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (6) speakers
  • Independent dual-link MacPherson gas strut sport rear suspension w/coil springs
  • MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/strut tower bar & coil springs
  • Pwr-assisted front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Warranty Auto Sales Ltd

2005 Toyota Camry SE
 302,000 KM
$900 + tax & lic
2005 BMW 7 Series 745i
 180,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 2.0T PR...
 145,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Warranty Auto Sales Ltd

Warranty Auto Sales Ltd

1830 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-751-XXXX

(click to show)

416-751-6653

Send A Message