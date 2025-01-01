$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2005 Toyota Echo
CE
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT123150074253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$1000 extra for safety
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering
