Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$1000 extra for safety</p>

2005 Toyota Echo

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Toyota Echo

CE

Watch This Vehicle
12649521

2005 Toyota Echo

CE

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1750088147858
  2. 1750088148355
  3. 1750088148802
  4. 1750088149248
  5. 1750088149721
  6. 1750088150169
  7. 1750088150609
  8. 1750088151091
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT123150074253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 extra for safety

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2005 Toyota Echo CE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2005 Toyota Echo CE 201,000 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda CX-9 TOURING for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Mazda CX-9 TOURING 134,500 MI $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 3.0L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 3.0L 433,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2005 Toyota Echo