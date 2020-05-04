Menu
2005 Toyota Matrix

Automatic/4 Cylinder/AS IS Special

2005 Toyota Matrix

Automatic/4 Cylinder/AS IS Special

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 294,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4967058
  • VIN: 2T1KR32EX5C921535
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please Note this car is Being SOLD AS IS. We Don't Check AS IS Cars for Safety So
please Don't Ask What it Needs For Safety. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit,
not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition,
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle
may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle
to be driven in its current condition.

Automatic, 4 Cylinder, Has 294,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Door Locks,
Air Conditioning, CD Player, Tilt Steering. Please Call To Confirm Availability...
..No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment
for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca....or at the Corner
of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA
 
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

