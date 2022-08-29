Menu
2005 Toyota Sienna

262,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

LE AWD

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

262,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176458
  • Stock #: 0030
  • VIN: 5TDBA23C55S030381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LE! AWD! 7 SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

POWER SEAT! POWER SLIDING DOOR! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! SOME MINOR BODY DAMAGE AND RUST SPOT! PERFECT FOR SMALL

BUSINESS AND CONSTRUCTION WORK! SHIPPING WELCOME. AS IS SALE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

