2005 Volkswagen Touareg

356,000 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

V6

V6

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

356,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7925439
  • Stock #: 0011
  • VIN: WVGBG67L05D053347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 356,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOUAREG! V6! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! HEATED SEAT! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE VERY NICE! NO OIL LEAK! NO WARNNING

LIGHT! TOW HITCH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER! ON WINTER TIRES! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

