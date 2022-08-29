Menu
2006 BMW X5

237,600 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Fara Auto Sales

416-299-1222

2006 BMW X5

2006 BMW X5

4dr SUV AWD 3.0i

2006 BMW X5

4dr SUV AWD 3.0i

Location

Fara Auto Sales

1150 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2X4

416-299-1222

Sale

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

237,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9064558
  Stock #: 42011
  VIN: 5uxfa13586ly47505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42011
  • Mileage 237,600 KM

Vehicle Description

| FARA AUTO SALES INC | *** |Fully Certified|

   2006 BMW X5 3.0i  

**Super safe SUV with great performance with classic non-aging BMW look**

Famous BMW 6-cylinder engine (much better fuel economy compared to V8 version).

| Fully Loaded | Gray Exterior | Black Interior | All-wheel drive |18'' alloy wheels | Rear self-leveling air suspension | Front and Rear stabilizer bar | Front and Rear independent suspension | Full-size spare tire with matching alloy wheel | Power assist steering with servotronic | Variable assist rack and pinion steering system |   

       +Technical Specifications:

                 -Engine = 3.0L L6 DOHC 24-valve                                  -Power  = 225 hp @ 5900 rpm                 -Transmission = 5 speed automatic transmission with manual mode                 -Body  = Sport Utility                 -Doors = 4                 -Seats  = 5 

       +Options: |Audiophile sound system with DSP and 12 speakers|Dual-zone auto climate control|Heated steering wheel|Garage door opener|Heated wiper washer nozzles|Hill descent control|Parking distance control|Cruise Control|Ambiance lighting|Illuminated entry with theatre dimming|Illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirror|Speed-sensitive variable-assist intermittent wipers with rain sensor|Cell phone and pre-wire for BMW assist using Bluetooth technology|Interior dust and pollen filter|AM/FM stereo radio|Power Door Locks|Power Windows|Front reading lamps|Rear heater ducts|Day/night auto-dimming rearview mirror|Intermittent rear wiper|Driver side front airbag|Electronic brake force distributio|CD/MP3 player|Anti-Lock Brakes|Anti-Theft Alarm|Brake Assist|Passenger side and knee airbag|Rear side airbag|Front side airbag|driver and passenger side front airbag|


TRADE-INs ARE WELCOME, ANY YEAR, AND ANY VEHICLE. 

ATTENTION: THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OUR SCARBOROUGH DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1150 ELLESMERE ROAD, RIGHT AT ELLESMERE AND MIDLAND INTERSECTION. YOU MAY ALSO CALL US AT 416-299-1222 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

Carfax is available on our website faraauto.com, under the make and model of every vehicle in inventory.

Additional Insured finance and warranty products are available.

Open 6 days a week (Monday-Friday). 

10:00am to 6:00pm (Saturday) 10:00am to 4:00pm (excluding statutory holidays). 

ALL IN PRICING! Call us today and be confident that you are buying a fully certified, with no extra charges, just licensing and taxes.


APPLY FOR FINANCING CERTIFICATION all included in the advertised price. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering, Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. we do not have any hidden fees. we fully disclose the vehicles through the CarFax report and any certified car has 36 days or 1500KM warranty for the essential powertrain. Here at FARA AUTO SALES, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get approval with one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere in between! Come in now and see one of our Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms, conditions, and the lowest payment available!










Vehicle Features

CUP HOLDERS
lights on
storage compartment
heated washer jets
door unlock
auto air recirculation
residual/rest heat & max A/C functions
$1$Digital clock
$1$Front/rear stabilizer bars
$1$Fully-integrated road safety technology FIRST
$1$Smart airbag deployment system
$1$Driver/front passenger airbag w/occupant sensor
$1$Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
$1$Front/rear head airbag system HPS
$1$Front height-adjustable 3-point safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
$1$3 rear 3-point safety belts
$1$Safety belt force limiters
$1$Collapsible tube crash technology
$1$Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
$1$Front/rear crumple zones
$1$Side-impact protection door reinforcements
$1$Interlocking door anchoring system
$1$Battery safety terminal BST
$1$Roof rails
$1$Body-colour front/rear bumpers & black trim panels
$1$Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
$1$Rear roof spoiler
$1$Black side-window frame trim
$1$Low/high-beam xenon headlights w/luminous rings
auto headlight range control
$1$Automatic headlamps
$1$Halogen free-form fog lights
$1$White turn signal indicator lenses
$1$Adaptive brake lights
$1$Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor
$1$Rear window wiper w/washer
$1$Separate-opening two-piece tailgate w/soft-close upper portion
$1$Heated door locks
$1$Front seatback storage nets
$1$Centre console-inc: armrest
$1$Rear centre armrest
$1$Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
$1$Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
$1$Pwr windows w/comfort open/close & anti-trap
$1$Central lock switch
$1$Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
$1$Pwr remote interior trunk release
$1$Alarm system w/remote
$1$Outside temp display
$1$Service interval indicator
$1$On-board computer-inc: Check Control
pictogram display
$1$Universal garage door opener pre-wire
$1$Dual-zone auto climate control-inc: micro filter
$1$3-channel FM diversity antenna system
$1$CD changer pre-wire
$1$Lockable illuminated glove compartment w/take-out flashlight
$1$Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
$1$BMW ambiance lighting
$1$Armrests on doors w/integral grab handles
$1$Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
$1$12-volt socket in luggage compartment
$1$3.0L DOHC 24-valve in-line 6-cyl engine
$1$Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
$1$Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
$1$Dual-resonance intake system
$1$Cylinder-specific knock control
$1$5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Steptronic shift control
$1$All-wheel-drive system xDrive w/variable torque split
$1$Electronically-controlled engine cooling
$1$Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
$1$4-link integrated rear suspension
$1$Full-size spare tire w/alloy wheel
$1$Inner-vented front/solid rear disc brakes
$1$93 litre fuel tank
$1$Dual exhaust tailpipes
$1$Tool kit located in luggage compartment

Fara Auto Sales

Fara Auto Sales

Fara Auto Sales

1150 Ellesmere Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2X4

