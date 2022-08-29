$6,750+ tax & licensing
2006 BMW X5
4dr SUV AWD 3.0i
- Listing ID: 9064558
- Stock #: 42011
- VIN: 5uxfa13586ly47505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 237,600 KM
Vehicle Description
| FARA AUTO SALES INC | *** |Fully Certified|
2006 BMW X5 3.0i
**Super safe SUV with great performance with classic non-aging BMW look**
Famous BMW 6-cylinder engine (much better fuel economy compared to V8 version).
| Fully Loaded | Gray Exterior | Black Interior | All-wheel drive |18'' alloy wheels | Rear self-leveling air suspension | Front and Rear stabilizer bar | Front and Rear independent suspension | Full-size spare tire with matching alloy wheel | Power assist steering with servotronic | Variable assist rack and pinion steering system |
+Technical Specifications:-Engine = 3.0L L6 DOHC 24-valve -Power = 225 hp @ 5900 rpm -Transmission = 5 speed automatic transmission with manual mode -Body = Sport Utility -Doors = 4 -Seats = 5
+Options: |Audiophile sound system with DSP and 12 speakers|Dual-zone auto climate control|Heated steering wheel|Garage door opener|Heated wiper washer nozzles|Hill descent control|Parking distance control|Cruise Control|Ambiance lighting|Illuminated entry with theatre dimming|Illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirror|Speed-sensitive variable-assist intermittent wipers with rain sensor|Cell phone and pre-wire for BMW assist using Bluetooth technology|Interior dust and pollen filter|AM/FM stereo radio|Power Door Locks|Power Windows|Front reading lamps|Rear heater ducts|Day/night auto-dimming rearview mirror|Intermittent rear wiper|Driver side front airbag|Electronic brake force distributio|CD/MP3 player|Anti-Lock Brakes|Anti-Theft Alarm|Brake Assist|Passenger side and knee airbag|Rear side airbag|Front side airbag|driver and passenger side front airbag|
Vehicle Features
