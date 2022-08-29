2006 BMW X5

Sale $6,750 + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9064558

9064558 Stock #: 42011

42011 VIN: 5uxfa13586ly47505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 42011

Mileage 237,600 KM

Vehicle Features Interior CUP HOLDERS Additional Features lights on storage compartment heated washer jets door unlock auto air recirculation residual/rest heat & max A/C functions $1$Digital clock $1$Front/rear stabilizer bars $1$Fully-integrated road safety technology FIRST $1$Smart airbag deployment system $1$Driver/front passenger airbag w/occupant sensor $1$Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags $1$Front/rear head airbag system HPS $1$Front height-adjustable 3-point safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners $1$3 rear 3-point safety belts $1$Safety belt force limiters $1$Collapsible tube crash technology $1$Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff $1$Front/rear crumple zones $1$Side-impact protection door reinforcements $1$Interlocking door anchoring system $1$Battery safety terminal BST $1$Roof rails $1$Body-colour front/rear bumpers & black trim panels $1$Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars $1$Rear roof spoiler $1$Black side-window frame trim $1$Low/high-beam xenon headlights w/luminous rings auto headlight range control $1$Automatic headlamps $1$Halogen free-form fog lights $1$White turn signal indicator lenses $1$Adaptive brake lights $1$Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor $1$Rear window wiper w/washer $1$Separate-opening two-piece tailgate w/soft-close upper portion $1$Heated door locks $1$Front seatback storage nets $1$Centre console-inc: armrest $1$Rear centre armrest $1$Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up $1$Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function $1$Pwr windows w/comfort open/close & anti-trap $1$Central lock switch $1$Cruise control integrated in steering wheel $1$Pwr remote interior trunk release $1$Alarm system w/remote $1$Outside temp display $1$Service interval indicator $1$On-board computer-inc: Check Control pictogram display $1$Universal garage door opener pre-wire $1$Dual-zone auto climate control-inc: micro filter $1$3-channel FM diversity antenna system $1$CD changer pre-wire $1$Lockable illuminated glove compartment w/take-out flashlight $1$Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers $1$BMW ambiance lighting $1$Armrests on doors w/integral grab handles $1$Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover $1$12-volt socket in luggage compartment $1$3.0L DOHC 24-valve in-line 6-cyl engine $1$Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing $1$Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system $1$Dual-resonance intake system $1$Cylinder-specific knock control $1$5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Steptronic shift control $1$All-wheel-drive system xDrive w/variable torque split $1$Electronically-controlled engine cooling $1$Double-pivot strut-type front suspension $1$4-link integrated rear suspension $1$Full-size spare tire w/alloy wheel $1$Inner-vented front/solid rear disc brakes $1$93 litre fuel tank $1$Dual exhaust tailpipes $1$Tool kit located in luggage compartment

