2006 Chrysler Sebring

151,700 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2006 Chrysler Sebring

2006 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

2006 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,700KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7469568
  • VIN: 1C3EL56R16N256714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,700 KM

Vehicle Description

    TOURING! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

    DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL! CERTIFIABLE!

    WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

    ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

    ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

    416-356-8118  EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

    TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

    WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

