2006 Ford F-150

200,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

FX-4

2006 Ford F-150

FX-4

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9306442
  VIN: 1FTPW14586FA07762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Motor World

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

