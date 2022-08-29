$8,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-150
FX-4
Location
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
200,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9306442
- VIN: 1FTPW14586FA07762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
