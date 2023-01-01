Menu
2006 Honda Accord

169,571 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2006 Honda Accord

2006 Honda Accord

LX Special Edition

2006 Honda Accord

LX Special Edition

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,571KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069476
  • Stock #: 1914
  • VIN: 1HGCM56316A813495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1914
  • Mileage 169,571 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 169K, 2.0L I4, AT, Moonroof, GREAT GAS MILEAGE!, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CarFax available, AC, 6 In-dash CD player, Alloy wheels, Remote entry, Rear trunk release, and much much more

Lots of SEDANs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent front wipers

Convenience

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Safety

Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Rear seat folding
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
16 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
P TIRE PREFIX
V TIRE SPEED RATING
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

