Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda Civic

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5823693
  • VIN: 2HGFA16876H006507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EX! SEDAN! LOW KM! ONLY 189000 KM! AUTO! POWER SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! A/C! CRUISE CONTROL!

AND MUCH MORE! CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! LEGENDARY HONDA CIVIC, "GOES FOREVER"

PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTING! AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2006 Honda Civic EX
 189,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Matrix XR
 140,000 KM
$5,888 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen City...
 172,000 KM
$3,788 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory