2006 Honda Civic

138,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9322597
  Stock #: 0043
  VIN: 2HGFA16326H039175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,500 KM

Vehicle Description

DX-G! SEDAN! AUTO! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! OVERALL BODY IN GOOD SHAPE! PAINT PEEL OFF HONDA COMMON PROBLEM.

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! LEGENDARY HONDA CIVIC, "GOES FOREVER".

PERECT WINTER BEATER AND CITY COMMUTING! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

