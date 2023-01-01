Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

173,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

SE

2006 Honda CR-V

SE

2006 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144836
  • Stock #: 0003
  • VIN: JHLRD78526C816822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM CRV SE! AWD! ACCIDENT FREE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! VERY GOOD BODY! AND 4 NEW TIRES! TWO COMPLETE SET TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE

NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA CRV, "GOES FOREVER". AS IS SALE! CERTIFABLE! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

 

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

 

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

 

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

 

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

 

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

