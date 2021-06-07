Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

203,803 KM

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

SE

SE

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

203,803KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7207346
  • Stock #: 901
  • VIN: JHLRD78526C811782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,803 KM

Vehicle Description

“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in a road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” Selling As-Is.
There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST& Licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to see the vehicle at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough ON, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

416-477-6086
