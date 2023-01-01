Menu
2006 Honda Ridgeline

314,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

EX-L

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

314,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10008192
  • VIN: 2HJYK16566H503795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 314,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED. www.justdealsltd.ca Any info you need in the website Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price. Please call or text to make an appointment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

