2006 Hummer H3

Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry Convenience Tilt Steering Column

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Front Seat Back Map Pockets

Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control

(2) front/(2) rear cupholders

Rear wiper w/washer

Multi-use front floor console Windows rear window defogger Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Pwr windows

Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Child security rear door locks Trim Chrome front grille Seating 60/40 split-folding 2nd row seat-inc: outboard head restraints

Child safety seat top tether anchors for all 2nd row seating positions

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Black door handles

100 amp alternator

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass & outside temp display

Engine Oil Cooling System

4.56 Axle Ratio

Semi-floating rear axle w/2-stage leaf springs

Solar Ray deep tinted glass on all glass behind B-pillar

(5) assist handles for front passenger & rear outboard passengers

87 litre fuel tank

Battery run down protection

PASSLock theft-deterrent system

Cruise control-inc: telltale in instrument panel cluster

Driver/front passenger airbags w/passenger sensing system

Front/rear painted steel bumpers

Rear swing gate w/fixed glass

Luggage carrier w/side rails

TheftLock sound system

Body-colour wheel flare mouldings

Pwr adjustable/manual folding mirrors

Solar Ray tinted glass on windshield & front door windows

Front/rear license plate holders

Rubberized flooring in rear cargo area

Independent torsion bar front suspension

Lighting-inc: dome, courtesy, reading lamps, cargo area, door switches

Warning indicators-inc: headlamps-on, key-in-ignition

Tool kit-inc: tire jack, jack handle, tire wrench

3.5L DOHC MFI 5-CYL ENGINE

Driver information centre-inc: trip computer, message centre

Instrument panel-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, voltmeter, engine hour meter, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges

(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks/rings

2-speed electronic shift control transfer case

HD handling/trailering suspension pkg

Rear mounted spare tire carrier

Underbody protection, skid plates for steering/suspension

