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<p>Trade-In Vehicle – Runs & Drives Well | Sold AS-IS</p><p>This vehicle is a trade-in unit that runs and drives well. It is being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, with no warranties or guarantees expressed or implied. The vehicle has not been reconditioned and may require repairs or maintenance at the buyer’s expense.</p><p>Important AS-IS Disclosure (OMVIC):</p><p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use on public roads and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense before it can be certified and registered.</p><p>Price reflects AS-IS condition.</p><p>Serious inquiries only. Please contact us for more details or to schedule a viewing.</p><p>Welcome to The Cars Factory!</p><p>Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!</p><p>Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada</p><p>Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!</p><p>Disclaimer: All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.</p>

2006 Hyundai Accent

143,442 KM

Details Description Features

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2006 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn GLS Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14109610

2006 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn GLS Auto

Location

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1

416-886-2323

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$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,442KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN45CX6U003767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 518671
  • Mileage 143,442 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-In Vehicle – Runs & Drives Well | Sold AS-IS

This vehicle is a trade-in unit that runs and drives well. It is being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, with no warranties or guarantees expressed or implied. The vehicle has not been reconditioned and may require repairs or maintenance at the buyer’s expense.

Important AS-IS Disclosure (OMVIC):

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use on public roads and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense before it can be certified and registered.

Price reflects AS-IS condition.

Serious inquiries only. Please contact us for more details or to schedule a viewing.

Welcome to The Cars Factory!

Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!

Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!

Disclaimer: All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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The Cars Factory

The Cars Factory

563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
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$2,990

+ taxes & licensing>

The Cars Factory

416-886-2323

2006 Hyundai Accent