$2,990+ taxes & licensing
2006 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn GLS Auto
2006 Hyundai Accent
4dr Sdn GLS Auto
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
$2,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 518671
- Mileage 143,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-In Vehicle – Runs & Drives Well | Sold AS-IS
This vehicle is a trade-in unit that runs and drives well. It is being sold AS-IS, WHERE-IS, with no warranties or guarantees expressed or implied. The vehicle has not been reconditioned and may require repairs or maintenance at the buyer’s expense.
Important AS-IS Disclosure (OMVIC):
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use on public roads and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense before it can be certified and registered.
Price reflects AS-IS condition.
Serious inquiries only. Please contact us for more details or to schedule a viewing.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
Your Premier Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in Scarborough, Ontario!
Located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Appointments Available – Personalized, hassle-free service just for you!
Disclaimer: All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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The Cars Factory
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416-886-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-886-2323