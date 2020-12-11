Menu
2006 Hyundai Accent

87,519 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

GL w/Comfort Pkg/KEYLESS ENTRY/POWER GROUP/AC/CD

GL w/Comfort Pkg/KEYLESS ENTRY/POWER GROUP/AC/CD

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,519KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6356945
  • Stock #: 08710 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: KMHCN45C86U049839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 87,519 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 2006 Hyundai Accent is pleasant to drive, comfortable and loaded with features -- at a bargain price. 

Key Features: 14-INCH WHEELS; CLOTH INTERIOR; A CD PLAYER; A TILT STEERING WHEEL, AN EIGHT-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT; A 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEAT, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH ALARM, HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRRORS, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 87,519KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

