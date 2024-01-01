Menu
2006 Hyundai Sonata

178,444 KM

Details Features

$4,838

+ tax & licensing
2006 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2006 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$4,838

+ taxes & licensing

178,444KM
Used
VIN 5NPET46F96H113795

Vehicle Details

  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P3058A
  • Mileage 178,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Leather Interior
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

416-752-0970
2006 Hyundai Sonata