$4,838+ tax & licensing
2006 Hyundai Sonata
GL
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$4,838
+ taxes & licensing
178,444KM
Used
VIN 5NPET46F96H113795
Vehicle Details
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P3058A
- Mileage 178,444 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Leather Interior
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
