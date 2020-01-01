Menu
2006 Hyundai Tucson

GL w/Leather Pkg

2006 Hyundai Tucson

GL w/Leather Pkg

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4506945
  • VIN: KM8JM12D16U457072
Exterior Colour
Aqua Silver Mica (Silver)
Interior Colour
Grey (U7)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

z

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
  • 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage
  • Rear wiper w/washer
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof-mounted antenna
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (6) speakers
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Security alarm system
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down
Safety
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child-safety rear door locks
  • Driver/front passenger airbags
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • 65 litre fuel tank
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front/rear stabilizer bar
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • 120-amp alternator
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Cloth door trim
  • Metal grain interior trim
  • (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
  • (3) assist grips
  • 4-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission
  • Underbody skid plate
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Coat hanger
  • Shift interlock system
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
  • T155/90R16 spare tire
  • Windshield wiper deicer
  • door courtesy lamp
  • 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
  • Child seat LATCH system
  • Body side reinforcement
  • 2-tone bumpers
  • 2-tone body side cladding
  • Heated pwr body colour exterior mirrors
  • Chrome license plate garnish
  • P235/60R16 tires
  • 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat-inc: reclining seatbacks, adjustable headrests, (2) folding centre cupholders
  • Front console-inc: adjustable height arm rest, 2-tier storage, (2) cup holders
  • Lighting-inc: map lights, cargo area
  • 3-point front seatbelts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder height
  • Leather heated pwr front bucket seats-inc: adjustable headrests, lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

