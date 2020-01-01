2006 Hyundai Tucson

z
- Comfort
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Floor mats
- 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front seatback pockets
- Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage
- Rear wiper w/washer
- Exterior
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Digital clock
- Roof-mounted antenna
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (6) speakers
- Windows
- Security
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down
- Safety
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Child-safety rear door locks
- Driver/front passenger airbags
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
- Additional Features
- DUAL EXHAUST
- Body Colour Door Handles
- 65 litre fuel tank
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front/rear stabilizer bar
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- 120-amp alternator
- Energy absorbing steering column
- Cloth door trim
- Metal grain interior trim
- (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
- (3) assist grips
- 4-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission
- Underbody skid plate
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Coat hanger
- Shift interlock system
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
- T155/90R16 spare tire
- Windshield wiper deicer
- door courtesy lamp
- 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
- Child seat LATCH system
- Body side reinforcement
- 2-tone bumpers
- 2-tone body side cladding
- Heated pwr body colour exterior mirrors
- Chrome license plate garnish
- P235/60R16 tires
- 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seat-inc: reclining seatbacks, adjustable headrests, (2) folding centre cupholders
- Front console-inc: adjustable height arm rest, 2-tier storage, (2) cup holders
- Lighting-inc: map lights, cargo area
- 3-point front seatbelts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder height
- Leather heated pwr front bucket seats-inc: adjustable headrests, lumbar support
