2006 Hyundai Tucson

z

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Floor mats

2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front seatback pockets

Overhead console-inc: sunglass storage

Rear wiper w/washer Exterior Roof Rack Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

Roof-mounted antenna

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (6) speakers Windows Privacy Glass Security Security alarm system Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down Safety Front/rear crumple zones

Child-safety rear door locks

Driver/front passenger airbags

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Body Colour Door Handles

65 litre fuel tank

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front/rear stabilizer bar

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

120-amp alternator

Energy absorbing steering column

Cloth door trim

Metal grain interior trim

(3) auxiliary pwr outlets

(3) assist grips

4-speed Shiftronic automatic transmission

Underbody skid plate

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Coat hanger

Shift interlock system

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers

T155/90R16 spare tire

Windshield wiper deicer

door courtesy lamp

3-point rear seatbelts for all positions

Child seat LATCH system

Body side reinforcement

2-tone bumpers

2-tone body side cladding

Heated pwr body colour exterior mirrors

Chrome license plate garnish

P235/60R16 tires

16" x 6.5" 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels

60/40 split fold-down rear seat-inc: reclining seatbacks, adjustable headrests, (2) folding centre cupholders

Front console-inc: adjustable height arm rest, 2-tier storage, (2) cup holders

Lighting-inc: map lights, cargo area

3-point front seatbelts-inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder height

Leather heated pwr front bucket seats-inc: adjustable headrests, lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.