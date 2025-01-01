Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2006 Lexus GX 470

175,000 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Lexus GX 470

Watch This Vehicle
12704007

2006 Lexus GX 470

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1751316778
  2. 1751316778
  3. 1751316778
  4. 1751316778
  5. 1751316778
  6. 1751316778
  7. 1751316778
  8. 1751316778
  9. 1751316778
  10. 1751316778
  11. 1751316778
  12. 1751316778
  13. 1751316778
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
VIN JTJBT20X660118911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2006 Lexus GX 470 175,000 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura MDX Nav Pkg for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Acura MDX Nav Pkg 135,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 SPORT V6 - 4X4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 SPORT V6 - 4X4 183,383 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2006 Lexus GX 470