$14,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5
Sport
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5
Sport
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
(647) 370-7596
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
87,204KM
VIN JM1NC15FX60107467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,204 KM
Vehicle Description
170 HP 2.0L Engine | 5-Speed Manual Transmission | Rear-Wheel Drive Roadster | 16-Inch Alloy Wheels | Z-Fold Convertible Soft Top | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2006 Mazda MX-5 GX Today! Experience the pure joy of driving with this lightweight, perfectly balanced roadster that embodies the legendary jinba ittai (horse and rider as one) philosophy. This iconic convertible offers an exhilarating open-air driving experience, precise handling, and a spirited engine that makes every curve on the road a thrill. Summer is just around the corner, and affordable, well-maintained sports cars like this one are flying off our lot. Do not miss your chance to own a true modern classic before it is gone!
PerformanceEngine: 2.0L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Variable Valve Timing
Horsepower: 170 hp
Torque: 140 lb-ft
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drivetrain: RWD
Exterior16-inch aluminum alloy wheels
Manual Z-fold vinyl convertible soft top with glass rear window
Dual power-adjustable exterior mirrors
Halogen headlights with clear lenses
Body-coloured bumpers and door handles
InteriorSport cloth-trimmed bucket seats
Power windows with driver's one-touch down feature
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Lockable center console storage and glovebox
Windblocker rear aero board
TechnologyAM/FM/CD audio system with 4 speakers
Engine-RPM-sensing variable assist power steering
12-volt power outlet
Tachometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauges
Digital clock and trip odometer
SafetyDual front airbags with passenger deactivation switch
4-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Side-impact door beams
Approximate Fuel EfficiencyCity: 9.5 L/100 km
Highway: 7.3 L/100 km!
Weilai Automotive Inc. has this beautiful roadster ready for you right now, but our hot summer-ready inventory never lasts long. Call our sales team or visit our Markham showroom today to schedule your test drive and secure this thrilling MX-5 before someone else drives it home!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
PerformanceEngine: 2.0L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Variable Valve Timing
Horsepower: 170 hp
Torque: 140 lb-ft
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drivetrain: RWD
Exterior16-inch aluminum alloy wheels
Manual Z-fold vinyl convertible soft top with glass rear window
Dual power-adjustable exterior mirrors
Halogen headlights with clear lenses
Body-coloured bumpers and door handles
InteriorSport cloth-trimmed bucket seats
Power windows with driver's one-touch down feature
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Lockable center console storage and glovebox
Windblocker rear aero board
TechnologyAM/FM/CD audio system with 4 speakers
Engine-RPM-sensing variable assist power steering
12-volt power outlet
Tachometer, coolant temperature, and fuel gauges
Digital clock and trip odometer
SafetyDual front airbags with passenger deactivation switch
4-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Side-impact door beams
Approximate Fuel EfficiencyCity: 9.5 L/100 km
Highway: 7.3 L/100 km!
Weilai Automotive Inc. has this beautiful roadster ready for you right now, but our hot summer-ready inventory never lasts long. Call our sales team or visit our Markham showroom today to schedule your test drive and secure this thrilling MX-5 before someone else drives it home!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 647-370-7596 or emailing us at scmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Scarborough Location
4142A Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M5E 1W7
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$14,888
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Weilai Automotive Inc
(647) 370-7596
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5