Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac G5

0 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac G5

2006 Pontiac G5

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac G5

SE

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1643390895
  2. 1643390942
  3. 1643390953
  4. 1643390974
  5. 1643390993
  6. 1643391010
  7. 1643391048
  8. 1643391080
  9. 1643391108
  10. 1643391130
  11. 1643391163
  12. 1643391192
  13. 1643391207
  14. 1643391232
  15. 1643391251
  16. 1643391261
  17. 1643391277
  18. 1643391299
  19. 1643391309
  20. 1643391323
  21. 1643391349
  22. 1643391361
  23. 1643391371
  24. 1643391417
  25. 1643391437
  26. 1643391462
  27. 1643391472
  28. 1643391484
  29. 1643391504
  30. 1643391527
  31. 1643391536
  32. 1643391558
  33. 1643391569
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156827
  • Stock #: 242
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F267781002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 242
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2006 Pontiac G5 SE
 0 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey R...
 0 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Patriot no...
 139,163 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory