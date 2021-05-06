Menu
2006 Pontiac Torrent

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Sport

Sport

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7129063
  • VIN: 2CKDL63F366188288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF！POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

ALLOY RIMS! OVERALL DECENT SHAPE! IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! DRIVE GOODS! AS IS SALE! 

AS IS SPECIAL! CERTIFIABLE！

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

