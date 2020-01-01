Menu
2006 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Outback 2.5XT

2006 Subaru Outback

5dr Wgn Outback 2.5XT

Location

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

647-210-4496

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466964
  • Stock #: 6111
  • VIN: 4S4BP67C864306111
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

FINANCING AVAILABLE, 2006 Subaru Outback, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUN ROOF, AUX, HEATED SEATS, ALL POWER DOORS POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL. ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE. 

WARRANTIES AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS

TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME! 

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $490 AS PER REGULATION THE VEHICLE NEEDS TO BE CERTIFIED TO BE ROAD WORTHY AND DERIVABLE. 

 

Ontario Selective Motors is a trusted professional dealership proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area with a great selection of vehicles. Dedicated we are to our clients and ensuring satisfaction and buyer confidence. At Ontario Selective Motors we put relationships first, which is why we commit ourselves to educating our costumers in all areas involved with their purchase. Our dealership is right on the main street and our sales team is always ready to serve you. We look forward to helping and meeting our clients in order to find you the vehicle that suits you the best! 

TEL: 1-866-982-8680 OR 647-341-9300

ADDRESS: 3569 St.Clair Ave E, Scarborough ON M1K1L8

EMAIL: Ontarioselectivemotors@yahoo.com 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

