2006 Toyota Corolla

170,500 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE POWER WINDOWS

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE POWER WINDOWS

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

170,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Stock #: 0041
  Stock #: 0041
VIN: 2T1BR32E66C664567

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,500 KM

CE! LOW KM! ONLY 170000 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

REMOTE KEY! ICE COLD A/C! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

