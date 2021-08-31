Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

205,000 KM

Details

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7737591
  • Stock #: 0013
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E56C615604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CE! AUTO! LOW KM! ONLY 205000 KM! ENGINE RUNS STRONG! A/C! REMOTE KEY! PASSENGER SIDE

FRONT DOOR DAMAGE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER" 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

