2006 Toyota Corolla

287,000 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

S

2006 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8353950
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E46C626142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player

