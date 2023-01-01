Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Highlander

273,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Highlander

2006 Toyota Highlander

AWD / LEATHER / V6 / ALLOYS/ RUNS GOOD /SOLD AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Highlander

AWD / LEATHER / V6 / ALLOYS/ RUNS GOOD /SOLD AS IS

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1691096718
  2. 1691096718
  3. 1691096718
  4. 1691096718
  5. 1691096718
  6. 1691096718
  7. 1691096718
  8. 1691096718
  9. 1691096717
  10. 1691096718
  11. 1691096717
  12. 1691096718
  13. 1691096717
  14. 1691096718
  15. 1691096718
  16. 1691096717
  17. 1691096718
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
273,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10262457
  • VIN: JTEHP21A260139018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS AS TRADED RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD 

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 130,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Vibe SU...
 184,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 220,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory