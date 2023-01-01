2006 Toyota Matrix

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$5,490 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 8 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10189251

10189251 VIN: 2T1KR32E66C585819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 198,890 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Mechanical Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.