Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2006 Toyota Matrix

224,195 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn XR Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn XR Auto

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1726757187
  2. 1726757189
  3. 1726757192
  4. 1726757195
  5. 1726757197
  6. 1726757199
  7. 1726757202
  8. 1726757204
  9. 1726757206
  10. 1726757211
  11. 1726757214
  12. 1726757218
  13. 1726757225
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,195KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E36C607985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,195 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2011 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 7-Pass FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 7-Pass FWD 283,723 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Ford Taurus SEL 216,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 221,450 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Matrix