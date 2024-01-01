Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Drive super nice and smooth.</p><p><strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p>

2006 Toyota Sienna

216,780 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1719412080
  2. 1719412084
  3. 1719412087
  4. 1719412092
  5. 1719412096
  6. 1719412100
  7. 1719412105
  8. 1719412109
  9. 1719412112
  10. 1719412116
  11. 1719412119
  12. 1719412123
  13. 1719412126
  14. 1719412131
  15. 1719412134
  16. 1719412138
  17. 1719412142
  18. 1719412145
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,780KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C36S440362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Drive super nice and smooth.

AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 192,850 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sienna