2006 Toyota Tacoma

226,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2006 Toyota Tacoma

2006 Toyota Tacoma

2006 Toyota Tacoma

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1689874423
  2. 1689874425
  3. 1689874427
  4. 1689874428
  5. 1689874430
  6. 1689874432
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205244
  • VIN: 5TEUU42N16Z245162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

