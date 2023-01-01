2006 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10205244

10205244 VIN: 5TEUU42N16Z245162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.