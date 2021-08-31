Menu
2006 Volkswagen Jetta

159,000 KM

Details Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Turbo

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Turbo

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7761255
  • VIN: 3VWMJ71KX6M653462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

