2007 Acura RDX

248,979 KM

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
Xian Auto

905-237-7033

AWD

2007 Acura RDX

AWD

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

248,979KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6357215
  • VIN: 5J8TB18247A801457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,979 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS 2007 ACURA RDX TURBO RED AWD PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE POWER AND HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER INTERIOR, CENTER CONSOLE, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRIORS, PADDLE SHIFTER, SUNROOF AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2007 ACURA RDX RED TURBO AWD WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*


***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Sun/Moonroof

