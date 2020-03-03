2007 Audi A4

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Tool kit located in spare wheel well
- Front/rear floor mats w/snap-in mechanism
- Safety
- Rear Side Airbags
- Child safety rear door locks
- Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- Sideguard front/rear inflatable curtain airbags
- Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
- Windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Suspension
- Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
- Exterior
- Full-size spare tire w/matching alloy wheel
- 2-way ellipsoid halogen projector headlights w/variable focus reflectors
- (2) front fog lights
- Trim
- Single-frame front grille design
- Seating
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: individual locks/adjustable head restraints
- Additional Features
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- 80-amp/hr battery
- Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes w/disc wiping feature
- (1) rear fog light
- Aluminum interior beltline trim
- Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
- Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal 3 times when lever shortly pushed up/down
- Fuel filler door remote release
- (4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature
- 3rd sunvisor above rearview mirror
- Interior lighting w/courtesy delay & fade-in/fade-out feature
- quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
- Satellite radio preparation
- Front seatback map net pockets
- Torsen torque sensing centre differential
- 1-piece body-colour bumpers
- Protective door sill trim
- Chrome trim-inc: exterior side windows
- White turn signal indicators in front fenders w/amber shine-through bulbs
- (4) cargo area tie-down points
- (3) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
- Front/rear passenger seat belts w/automatic locking retractor (ALR)
- Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)
- 2.0L DOHC FSI 16-valve I4 turbo charged engine w/intercooler
- 4-link double wishbone front suspension
- Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Leather-wrapped shift knob & hand brake handle
- Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
- Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft-deterrent light in driver door, backup battery, ultrasonic interior monitoring, immobilizer, key fob, backup horn, tilt sensor, auto-on when vehicle locked
- Backlit instrumentation w/auto brightness control-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauges, digital clock w/date
- CAN network-inc: (3) fully functional circuits (infotainment, comfort, powertrain)
- Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: (7) temp sensors, sun/pressure sensor
- Fold down rear centre armrest-inc: first aid kit, dual cupholders
- Illuminated rear cargo area, glove box, lighter & ashtray
- Front 3-point seat belts-inc: height adjustment, auto pretensioners, belt force limiters
- Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Tiptronic gear selector, dynamic shift programming (DSP), hill detection
