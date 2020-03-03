Menu
2007 Audi A4

2.0T

2007 Audi A4

2.0T

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 326,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711266
  • VIN: WAUDF98E37A256221
Exterior Colour
Dakar Beige Metallic (Tan)
Interior Colour
Beige (NR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

**Amazing 2007 AUDI A4 L, QUATTRO, beige on beige clean leather interior, 4 cyl, 2.0 l engine, 326,000 km, driving nice, available for sale in AS IS condition**
** Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment. When advertising a vehicle with out the safety done yet (We must state as per regulations ): These vehicles are being sold as-is unfit; not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition; mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition . But the vehicle drives fine.**
TAXES and MTO is NOT included in the price.
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Tool kit located in spare wheel well
  • Front/rear floor mats w/snap-in mechanism
Safety
  • Rear Side Airbags
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • Sideguard front/rear inflatable curtain airbags
  • Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Suspension
  • Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
Exterior
  • Full-size spare tire w/matching alloy wheel
  • 2-way ellipsoid halogen projector headlights w/variable focus reflectors
  • (2) front fog lights
Trim
  • Single-frame front grille design
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: individual locks/adjustable head restraints
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • 80-amp/hr battery
  • Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes w/disc wiping feature
  • (1) rear fog light
  • Aluminum interior beltline trim
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal 3 times when lever shortly pushed up/down
  • Fuel filler door remote release
  • (4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature
  • 3rd sunvisor above rearview mirror
  • Interior lighting w/courtesy delay & fade-in/fade-out feature
  • quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
  • Satellite radio preparation
  • Front seatback map net pockets
  • Torsen torque sensing centre differential
  • 1-piece body-colour bumpers
  • Protective door sill trim
  • Chrome trim-inc: exterior side windows
  • White turn signal indicators in front fenders w/amber shine-through bulbs
  • (4) cargo area tie-down points
  • (3) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
  • Front/rear passenger seat belts w/automatic locking retractor (ALR)
  • Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)
  • 2.0L DOHC FSI 16-valve I4 turbo charged engine w/intercooler
  • 4-link double wishbone front suspension
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob & hand brake handle
  • Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
  • Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft-deterrent light in driver door, backup battery, ultrasonic interior monitoring, immobilizer, key fob, backup horn, tilt sensor, auto-on when vehicle locked
  • Backlit instrumentation w/auto brightness control-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauges, digital clock w/date
  • CAN network-inc: (3) fully functional circuits (infotainment, comfort, powertrain)
  • Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: (7) temp sensors, sun/pressure sensor
  • Fold down rear centre armrest-inc: first aid kit, dual cupholders
  • Illuminated rear cargo area, glove box, lighter & ashtray
  • Front 3-point seat belts-inc: height adjustment, auto pretensioners, belt force limiters
  • Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Tiptronic gear selector, dynamic shift programming (DSP), hill detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message