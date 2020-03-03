2007 Audi A4

Convenience Cruise Control

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Tool kit located in spare wheel well

Front/rear floor mats w/snap-in mechanism Safety Rear Side Airbags

Child safety rear door locks

Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Sideguard front/rear inflatable curtain airbags

Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna Suspension Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension Exterior Full-size spare tire w/matching alloy wheel

2-way ellipsoid halogen projector headlights w/variable focus reflectors

(2) front fog lights Trim Single-frame front grille design Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: individual locks/adjustable head restraints

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

80-amp/hr battery

Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes w/disc wiping feature

(1) rear fog light

Aluminum interior beltline trim

Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator

Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal 3 times when lever shortly pushed up/down

Fuel filler door remote release

(4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature

3rd sunvisor above rearview mirror

Interior lighting w/courtesy delay & fade-in/fade-out feature

quattro permanent all-wheel drive system

Satellite radio preparation

Front seatback map net pockets

Torsen torque sensing centre differential

1-piece body-colour bumpers

Protective door sill trim

Chrome trim-inc: exterior side windows

White turn signal indicators in front fenders w/amber shine-through bulbs

(4) cargo area tie-down points

(3) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners

Front/rear passenger seat belts w/automatic locking retractor (ALR)

Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)

2.0L DOHC FSI 16-valve I4 turbo charged engine w/intercooler

4-link double wishbone front suspension

Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Leather-wrapped shift knob & hand brake handle

Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off

Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft-deterrent light in driver door, backup battery, ultrasonic interior monitoring, immobilizer, key fob, backup horn, tilt sensor, auto-on when vehicle locked

Backlit instrumentation w/auto brightness control-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauges, digital clock w/date

CAN network-inc: (3) fully functional circuits (infotainment, comfort, powertrain)

Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: (7) temp sensors, sun/pressure sensor

Fold down rear centre armrest-inc: first aid kit, dual cupholders

Illuminated rear cargo area, glove box, lighter & ashtray

Front 3-point seat belts-inc: height adjustment, auto pretensioners, belt force limiters

Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Tiptronic gear selector, dynamic shift programming (DSP), hill detection

