Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Audi Q7

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi Q7

PREMIUM

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

  1. 4689909
  2. 4689909
  3. 4689909
  4. 4689909
  5. 4689909
  6. 4689909
  7. 4689909
  8. 4689909
  9. 4689909
  10. 4689909
  11. 4689909
  12. 4689909
  13. 4689909
  14. 4689909
  15. 4689909
  16. 4689909
  17. 4689909
  18. 4689909
  19. 4689909
  20. 4689909
  21. 4689909
  22. 4689909
  23. 4689909
  24. 4689909
  25. 4689909
  26. 4689909
  27. 4689909
  28. 4689909
  29. 4689909
  30. 4689909
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 288,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689909
  • VIN: WA1BY74L87D045851
Exterior Colour
Light Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Limestone Gray (CG)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

**CERTIFIED**
**2 YEARS WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value **
** ONE OWNER ** .
**2007 AUDI Q7 PREMIUM QUATTRO, 7 passenger, very well maintained, 288,000 km, Loaded with leather heated seats, backup camera and sensors, navigation, push button start, panoramic sunroof, v6 cyl 3.6 l engine. The car is running and looking amazing for its year and mileage.
* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Sundays only by appointment
**WARRANTY available up to 3 years
* *HST (Tax) & Licencing is extra
**FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Trade in are welcome VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish

Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487 Stefan

Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Convenience
  • Rear Wiper
  • Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • 4-wheel vented disc brakes
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
Trim
  • 5-MPH front/rear bumpers
  • Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • coin holder
  • Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
  • quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
  • Torsen torque sensing centre differential
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Brushed aluminum roof rails
  • 5-passenger seating capacity
  • Brushed aluminum window trim
  • Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Front/rear fog lights
  • Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
  • MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
  • Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
  • (4) bottle holders
  • Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
  • Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
  • Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
  • Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
  • Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
  • Two tone body sills
  • 6-step heated front/rear seats
  • Satellite radio antenna
  • Aluminum air vents
  • (4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
  • Coming/leaving home-inc: delay on exterior light shutoff when exiting vehicle or activating remote entry
  • "Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme
  • Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
  • Hydraulic brake assist
  • Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
  • Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
  • Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
  • Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
  • Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
  • 3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
  • 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
  • Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
  • Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
  • Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
  • Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
  • Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
  • Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
  • Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
  • Bi-xenon headlights-inc: light sensor, automatic self-leveling
  • 12-way pwr front seats-inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints
  • 270-watt Bose premium sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, AudioPilot, (14) speakers, 10-channel DSP
  • Interior light pkg-inc: door pockets, footwell, inside door handles, swiveling reading lights
  • Trailer hitch provision-inc: 5500# capacity
  • Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shutoff

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2005 Acura MDX
 177,000 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 238,900 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 154,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Send A Message