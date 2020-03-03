2007 Audi Q7

- Windows
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Convenience
- Rear Wiper
- Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- 4-wheel vented disc brakes
- Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
- Trim
- 5-MPH front/rear bumpers
- Two tone front/rear bumpers w/lower in contrast paint
- Additional Features
- Tool Kit
- coin holder
- Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
- quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
- Torsen torque sensing centre differential
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- Brushed aluminum roof rails
- 5-passenger seating capacity
- Brushed aluminum window trim
- Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
- Front/rear fog lights
- Inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
- MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
- Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
- (4) bottle holders
- Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- (4) assist handles w/slow retraction
- Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
- Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
- Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
- Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
- Two tone body sills
- 6-step heated front/rear seats
- Satellite radio antenna
- Aluminum air vents
- (4) tie-down eyelets w/luggage net
- Coming/leaving home-inc: delay on exterior light shutoff when exiting vehicle or activating remote entry
- "Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme
- Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
- Hydraulic brake assist
- Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
- Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
- Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
- Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
- Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
- 3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
- 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
- Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
- Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
- Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
- Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
- Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
- Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
- Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
- Bi-xenon headlights-inc: light sensor, automatic self-leveling
- 12-way pwr front seats-inc: 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints
- 270-watt Bose premium sound system-inc: AM/FM stereo, in-dash 6-disc CD changer, AudioPilot, (14) speakers, 10-channel DSP
- Interior light pkg-inc: door pockets, footwell, inside door handles, swiveling reading lights
- Trailer hitch provision-inc: 5500# capacity
- Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shutoff
