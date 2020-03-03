Menu
2007 Buick Allure

CXL

2007 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

416-691-6465

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,705KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4715475
  • Stock #: 71167266
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582971167266
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian General Auto Centre

Canadian General Auto Centre

431 Danforth Road, Scarborough, ON M1L 3X8

