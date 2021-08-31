2007 Chevrolet Suburban

$16,200 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Front overhead console Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Safety Child Seat Anchors TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Dual front airbags Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Privacy Glass Convenience Clock Front Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Intermittent rear wiper Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Windows rear window defogger Mechanical 3.73 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Front Reading Lights Front cupholders Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Hands Free Phone Cargo Area Floor Mat SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trailer Wiring Polished Alloy Wheels Center locking differential 2-stage unlocking doors Front struts Phone antenna Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Auxiliary engine cooler 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS ELECTRONIC HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 8 TOTAL SPEAKERS MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL STEP RUNNING BOARDS SPARE ONLY WHEEL LOCKS SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS LT TIRE PREFIX

