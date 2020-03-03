2007 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.