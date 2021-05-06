Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Caliber

218,384 KM

Details Features

$2,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Caliber

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT-4 CYL-ICE COLD AC-GAS SAVER-AUX-ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT-4 CYL-ICE COLD AC-GAS SAVER-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,490

+ taxes & licensing

218,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7091374
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B27D575442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,384 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2007 Dodge Caliber S...
 218,384 KM
$2,490 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 177,398 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 128I 128i-C...
 145,244 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory