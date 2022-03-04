2007 Ford F-150

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

8586851 Stock #: 28923- WE FINANCE EVERYONE

28923- WE FINANCE EVERYONE VIN: 1FTPW14V67FB10146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 289,230 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

