2007 Ford Ranger

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8263221

8263221 VIN: 1FTYR44U07PA68202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.