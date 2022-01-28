Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

XL/ SPORT / 2WD / RUNS LIKE NEW / PWR GROUP / A/C

2007 Ford Ranger

XL/ SPORT / 2WD / RUNS LIKE NEW / PWR GROUP / A/C

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8263221
  VIN: 1FTYR44U07PA68202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERITIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

