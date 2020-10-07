Menu
2007 GMC Acadia

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2007 GMC Acadia

2007 GMC Acadia

SLE/7 Seater/DVD/Tinted Windows/Alloy Rims

2007 GMC Acadia

SLE/7 Seater/DVD/Tinted Windows/Alloy Rims

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6073635
  • VIN: 1Gker13777j141814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features: Spacious and loaded, this 2007 GMC Acadia is a wonderful vehicle. FEATURING A NAVY BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, OVERHEAD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, TINTED GLASS AND SO MUCH MORE! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, DON'T MISS IT! CALL NOW! 416-287-0020

**** This particular unit has 244,000 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

