Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC Canyon

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Canyon

2007 GMC Canyon

SLE Z85

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Canyon

SLE Z85

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1633546053
  2. 1633546053
  3. 1633546054
  4. 1633546054
  5. 1633546055
  6. 1633546055
  7. 1633546054
  8. 1633546054
  9. 1633546055
  10. 1633546049
  11. 1633546055
  12. 1633546054
  13. 1633546042
  14. 1633546049
  15. 1633546054
  16. 1633546054
  17. 1633546053
  18. 1633546053
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7731004
  • Stock #: 29611
  • VIN: 1GTDT13E078200832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29611
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 Kia Optima SX T...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Mazda Tribute G...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Audi A4 2.0T PR...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory