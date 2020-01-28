2007 Honda Accord

EXL
V6 accord coupe
Black on black
Runs and drives great
selling it for 2499 plus tax as is firm
safety can be done for extra charge
AYA'S AUTO SALES INC
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- CD Changer
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Leather Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Exterior
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
