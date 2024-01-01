Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2007 Honda Civic

59,000 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 11510769
  2. 11510769
  3. 11510769
  4. 11510769
  5. 11510769
  6. 11510769
  7. 11510769
  8. 11510769
  9. 11510769
  10. 11510769
  11. 11510769
  12. 11510769
  13. 11510769
  14. 11510769
  15. 11510769
  16. 11510769
  17. 11510769
  18. 11510769
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,000KM
VIN 2HGFA16877H106639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 150,000 KM $12,750 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i 211,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma SR 5 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Toyota Tacoma SR 5 210,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic