2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2
647-200-9984
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
2007 Honda civic Hybrid auto transmissionclean interiordrives greatno issues asking 2999$ plus hst as is safety can be done for extra charge 300$ extended warranty is available upon request
Aya's auto sales inc
