Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Honda Civic

DXG

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

DXG

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1585787593
  2. 1585787593
  3. 1585787593
  4. 1585787593
  5. 1585787593
  6. 1585787593
  7. 1585787593
  8. 1585787593
  9. 1585787593
  10. 1585787593
  11. 1585787593
  12. 1585787593
Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 300,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803891
  • VIN: 2HGFA16337H019910
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


www.justdealsltd.com

This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We have been serving the community and offering the best quality and certified cars for over 25 years.

Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.
Mike Hanna (416-230-1586)
For more inventory check out our website - www.justdealsltd.com

Business Hours:
- Monday - Friday: 11:00AM-6:00PM
-Saturday with appointment
- Sunday: CLOSED
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 155,000 KM
$12,400 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 266,000 KM
$1,699 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S,...
 170,000 KM
$5,300 + tax & lic

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Quick Links
Directions Website

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Send A Message