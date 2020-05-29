Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontline Motors

416-451-7744

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT LX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT LX

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

  1. 5044845
  2. 5044845
  3. 5044845
  4. 5044845
  5. 5044845
  6. 5044845
  7. 5044845
  8. 5044845
  9. 5044845
  10. 5044845
  11. 5044845
  12. 5044845
  13. 5044845
  14. 5044845
  15. 5044845
  16. 5044845
  17. 5044845
  18. 5044845
  19. 5044845
  20. 5044845
  21. 5044845
  22. 5044845
  23. 5044845
  24. 5044845
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,783KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5044845
  • Stock #: 475095
  • VIN: 2HGFA16547H106216
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2007Honda Civic LX - Gray on Grey interior - Accident-Free! Loaded With, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels. Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frontline Motors

2007 Subaru Impreza ...
 119,941 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda CX-9 AWD ...
 182,803 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Genesis...
 112,392 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Frontline Motors

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

Call Dealer

416-451-XXXX

(click to show)

416-451-7744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory